Mallorca B beats Santa Catalina Atlético and gets all three points (0-2)

04/06/2021 at 12:28 AM CEST

The Majorca won the Santa Catalina 0-2 during the match held this Monday at the they are flo. The Santa Catalina Athletic arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after suffering a 4-1 defeat in the previous match against Sant Rafel and so far he was on a three-game losing streak. On the visitors’ side, the Mallorca B won the Esporles at home 3-0 and previously did it also at home, against the Santa Catalina Athletic by 0-2. After the result obtained, the Palmesan team is ninth at the end of the match, while the Majorca is fifth.

The meeting started in a positive way for him Mallorca B, which opened the scoring thanks to the goal of Galvez in minute 10, concluding the first period with a 0-1 on the light.

In the second half came the goal for the Palmesan team, which increased its scoring account with respect to its rival with another goal of Galvez, who thus achieved a double shortly before the end, specifically in 89, ending the match with a final result of 0-2.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Santa Catalina Athletic gave entrance to Oscar Vizcaino, Tomeu, Michael, Lluis Triay and Pepo by Bobby, Precious Osayande, Schwencke, Raul Villalonga and Simon Vidal, Meanwhile he Majorca gave entrance to Bernard, Oscar Coll and Christian makate by Albin, Montalban and Luka romero.

The referee showed two yellow cards to the Santa Catalina (Jordi and Michael), while the visiting team did not see any.

With 32 points, the team of Julian Robles was located in fifth place in the table, instead of access to the Second qualifying phase to the Final Phase for Second Division RFEF, while the team led by Vaquer it was placed in ninth position with 16 points, occupying a place of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF, at the end of the duel.

The next day the Palmesan team will play in their stadium against the Formentera, Meanwhile he Mallorca B will seek victory away from home against him Binissalem.

Data sheetSanta Catalina Athletic:Enrique, Hermelo, Schwencke (Miguel, min.51), Alorda, Precious Osayande (Tomeu, min.45), m, Simon Vidal (Pepo, min.68), Bobby (Oscar Vizcaino, min.45), Victor, Raul Villalonga (Lluis Triay, min.64) and JordiMallorca B:Riquelme, Martin, Marc, Fran, Quintana, Alonso, Albin (Bernardo, min.75), Luka Romero (Cristian Makate, min.89), Galvez, Montalbán (Óscar Coll, min.75) and Javier LlabresStadium:they are floGoals:Galvez (0-1, min. 10) and Galvez (0-2, min. 89)