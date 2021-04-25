Mallorca B beat SD Portmany at home 3-2

04/25/2021 at 4:20 PM CEST

The Majorca won 3-2 against SD Portmany during the match played this Sunday in the Son Bibiloni (Antonio Asensio). The Mallorca B came with the intention of reaping another victory after winning away from home by a score of 1-3 at Collerense. Regarding the visiting team, the SD Portmany they were defeated by 1-2 in the last game they played against the Santanyi. With this defeat, the Portmanyí team was placed in fourth position after the end of the match, while the Mallorca B is first.

The meeting started in a positive way for him Mallorca B, which premiered the luminous with a bit of Galvez in minute 31. The portmanyí team put the tie through a goal of Adrian on the verge of the end, at 40, thus ending the first part with the result of 1-1.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the local team, as they took the opportunity to cross the net of their rival with a goal Montalban at 57 minutes. However, the visiting team reacted and equalized the contest thanks to a goal from eleven meters from Marc soldat in the 80th minute. The Palma team took the lead through a new goal from Galvez, thus achieving a double in the 82nd minute, thus closing the match with a final score of 3-2.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Majorca who entered the game were Alonso, Alberto Salido, Bernard, Christian makate Y James replacing Albin, Luka romero, Oscar Coll, Galvez Y Montalban, while the changes of the SD Portmany They were Robert, Marc soldat Y Gabri, who entered to replace Blackberry, Colomer Y Ribas.

The referee showed six yellow cards, two for Javier Llabres Y Oscar Coll, of the local team and four for Borja Iñiguez, Pochettino, Robert Y Gabri, of the visiting team.

At the moment, the Majorca is left with 44 points and the SD Portmany with 30 points.

The next commitment of the Second Phase of Third Division for the Mallorca B is against him Manacor, while the SD Portmany will face the Sant Rafel.

Data sheetMallorca B:Riquelme, Quintana, Martin, Marc, Fran, Óscar Coll (Bernardo, min.83), Albin (Alonso, min.59), Montalbán (Jaime, min.83), Luka Romero (Alberto Salido, min.63), Galvez (Cristian Makate, min.83) and Javier LlabresSD Portmany:Ramos, Ribas (Gabri, min.78), Niki, Exposito, Pochettino, Víctor Hurtado, Mora (Roberto, min.40), Olmedo, Colomer (Marc Soldat, min.68), Adrian and Borja IñiguezStadium:Son Bibiloni (Antonio Asensio)Goals:Galvez (1-0, min. 31), Adrian (1-1, min. 40), Montalbán (2-1, min. 57), Marc Soldat (2-2, min. 80) and Galvez (3-2 , min. 82)