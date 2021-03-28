Mallorca B adds three points after beating Esporles at home (3-0)

03/28/2021 at 8:57 PM CEST

The Majorca signed an outstanding performance after thrashing the Esporles during the match played in the Son Bibiloni (Antonio Asensio) this Sunday, which ended with a score of 3-0. The Mallorca B aimed to improve their situation in the tournament after suffering a 0-1 defeat in the previous match against the Formentera. Regarding the visiting team, the Esporles he was defeated by 1-4 in the last game he played against Santanyi and accumulated six consecutive defeats in the competition. With this result, the Palmesan set is fifth, while the Esporles it is eleventh after the end of the duel.

The game started in a favorable way for the local team, which kicked off at the Son Bibiloni (Antonio Asensio) with a bit of Montalban, ending the first part with the result of 1-0.

After the break, in the second period the goal came for him Mallorca B, who increased his scoring account with respect to his rival with a goal from Bernard at 80 minutes. The Palma team scored again, increasing the gap to make it 3-0 with a goal from Alonso in the aftermath, in 88, ending the duel with a final score of 3-0.

The technician of the Majorca, Julian Robles, gave entry to the field to Alonso and Quiros replacing James and Quintana, while on the part of the Esporles, Isidro Marin replaced cross, Ferrà, Dad, Marc sintes and Carbonell by Daniel, Sebas, Jordi Pujol, Take and Ianis Ballester.

The referee admonished Alonso and Quintana by the Majorca already Jordi Pujol, More expensive and Carbonell by the esporlerí team.

With this good display the Mallorca B it rises to 32 points in the First Phase of the Third Division and remains in the fifth position of the classification, occupying a place of access to the Second qualifying phase to the Final Phase for Second Division RFEF. For his part, Esporles it remains with seven points, instead of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF, with which it reached this twenty-first day.

On the following day the team of Julian Robles will face against Binissalem, Meanwhile he Esporles of Isidro Marín will be measured against Sant Rafel.

Data sheetMallorca B:Riquelme, Quintana (Quiros, min.82), Martin, Santiago Llull, Marc, Fran, Albin, Bernardo, Jaime (Alonso, min.14), Montalbán and Javier LlabresEsporles:Xavi, Jordi Pujol (Pope, min.59), Ianis Ballester (Carbonell, min.80), Mascaro, Josete, Vidal, Tomas (Marc Sintes, min.80), Contreras, Sebas (Ferrà, min.59), Daniel (Cruz, min.14) and PitStadium:Son Bibiloni (Antonio Asensio)Goals:Montalbán (1-0, min. 45), Bernardo (2-0, min. 80) and Alonso (3-0, min. 88)