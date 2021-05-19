Mallorca and the Big-3 of the Nets cheer Steve Nash’s May

May appeared as a key month for the Brookyln Nets on the NBA calendar. Matches in a row against rivals and direct and continue the race night after night to get positioned as the best team in the Eastern Conference.

The month began regular with four losses between 1 and 7 against the Blazers, Bucks in a row and Mavericks. Mayo improved with two wins against the Nuggets and the Bulls, but the best news came on the 13th: James Harden dressed again short scoring 18 points and giving eleven assists. Two days later, Nash would have the entire Big-3 at his command against Chicago. A little over a week away, he had everyone on the team ready waiting for a rival. The defeats condemned him to reach the number 1 of the Sixers and he will go down the cruellest side of all the playoffs with a first round against the Celtics and a second against the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks-Miami Heat. TO all, it will be presented, yes, as a great favorite. Even to some final theorists. The month ends in peak after a difficult regular season with injuries, a few minutes of the Big-3 together on the court and also, the departure of Aldridge, whose heart problems kept him from a final round of the ring that his teammates will undertake this week.

If he has had joys on the parquet, they have also come on the green with the rise of Mallorca thanks to the defeat of Almería this Wednesday against Cartagena. The Canadian coach has always been an avowed soccer fan and se got into the action of Mallorca when in 2016 Robert Sarver, owner of the Balearic Islands and also the Suns, acquired the club.

Far from financial and testimonial support in the management, Nash was an active part of the board of directors, attended the most important events of the club (promotion from Second B to Second) and has appeared with some assiduity on the island training with him. first team and with the subsidiary under Vicente Moreno. Over forty, the Canadian kept his good tone and showed a good level. Not so much as a base, but very worthy.

The team returns to the First Division but their stage at Mallorca is experiencing an ‘impasse’. Since the Brooklyn Nets’ call to take their bench, The former NBA MVP left the board of directors although he decided to keep all of his shares and thus remain linked to the club, of which he celebrated the promotion through social networks when he found out at dawn on the East Coast of the United States.

This Sunday, Nash kicks off his first postseason as a coach in search of the ring he never got as a player. A ring that will also have some vermilion.