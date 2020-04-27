Independent developer Interabang Entertainment plans to bring Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl, his second work after Super Comboman: Smash Edition, to the Nintendo hybrid console, at least that is how it can be deduced after this game appears among the future novelties that will come to the Nintendo Switch eShop, which in practice has become a way An announcement as formal as if the company responsible for its development or publication had said it in word. It is an 8-bit visual style beat’em up and even 4: 3 format, nostalgically recalling the times of the NES with great classics such as the Double Dragon trilogy or Kunio-Kun as references in the popular genre of delivering cakes to right-handed and sinister, who plans to leave next May 7th.

After the mall incident that will remain nameless, the two straight lifemates, important to note for some reason, are being chased by the center boss and his officers even off duty. Jay and Silent Bob must fight their way even to a clean smack inside the shopping center in order to escape and reach the Quickstop.

Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl is a full 8-bit retro beat-em-up experience with great levels, great bosses, combos, and loads of references to popular culture and other adult themes, playable both solo, in one 1 player experience where you strategically exchange between Jay and Silent Bob at the moment you consider appropriate, or play with a second player, in a fully cooperative experience, where you fight your way in front of all kinds of criminals and security guards to find the exit and be able to escape free.

characteristics

Authentic 8-bit retro action

Cooperative Raid for 2 Players

Interchangeable single player action strategy

Unorthodox weapon-based tactics

Rogues gallery from View Askew Enemies

A boss with a huge fist.

A boss with a pretzel per head

Contemporary game mechanics

Sigular original chiptune style soundtrack

