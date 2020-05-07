Share

Actress Malin Akerman admits that she struggled with her role as Laurie Jupiter (Silk Specter) in Zack Snyder’s 2009 film Watchmen because she did not feel worthy.

In a recent interview Malin Akerman admitted that she was not comfortable playing Laurie Jupiter (Silk Spectrum) in the movie Watchmen by Zack Snyder. Until then, she had been known almost exclusively for her work in comedies, such as 27 Dresses, Tied To You, and Compulsive Marriage. Watchmen played her first major role in a drama, and she was acting alongside other highly acclaimed actors like Patrick Wilson (Night Owl) and Billy Crudup (Dr. Manhattan).

Malin Akerman spoke about her difficulties working on the film and why sharing scenes with “fabulous theater actors” was such an intimidating prospect. “I definitely didn’t feel worthy of being there,” she said. “I felt like I had tricked them into hiring me.” Akerman also shared that “I really struggled because it was such a great movie and I really felt like I had no idea what I was doing.”

The story continued in a shocking television series.

Watchmen is still very popular, especially since the comic is one of the best ever written. That is why Damon Lindelof created a follow-up for HBO that has been a success with the public and critics.

Malin Akerman’s character Laurie Jupiter was one of only three characters in the Watchmen movie and original comic series that also appeared in the HBO series. Jean Smart (Fargo, 24, Dirty John) played Laurie on the HBO series. Despite the time that has passed since the Watchmen movie came out, it’s interesting to hear Akerman’s perspective on his time as a Silk Ghost. Let’s hope that her substitute did not feel that way, although as a veteran actress, it seems that she controlled the situation much more.

