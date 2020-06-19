Cybersecurity firm Awake Security has found more than 70 malicious extensions in the Google Chrome Web Store. All of them, according to ., accumulated more than 32 million downloads.

Awake Security informed Google of this discovery last May. Shortly after, the North American company withdrew all the extensions classified as malicious from the Google Chrome Web Store. “When we are alerted to extensions available on the Web Store that violate our policies, we take action and use those incidents as training material to improve our automated and manual systems,” Scott Westover (Google spokesperson) told . news agency. .

More than 32 million downloads in the Google Chrome Web Store

The mentioned extensions extracted the history stored in the browser, as well as other sensitive data that allowed obtaining credentials to access internal business tools. However, what these extensions promised to do was alert to malicious web pages or convert files from one type to another.

The extensions also were designed not to be detected by the most popular antivirus on the marketGary Golomb – co-founder of Awake Security – explained to ..

Google has not provided details on how this spyware campaign compares to previous ones. It has also not explained why these types of extensions were available in the Google Chrome Web Store, despite their malicious behavior.

This It is not the first time that the Google Chrome Web Store offers extensions that contain malicious code inside. The company, in fact, promised in 2018 to improve the review processes with the aim of preserving the security of its users. This new case, however, shows that there is still work to be done.

Nowadays, Google Chrome is the world’s most widely used internet browser, according to data published by NetMarketShare. Google’s software has more than a 60% market share in both desktop and mobile devices. None of its main rivals –Safari on smartphones and Firefox on desktop– has a market share close to that held by Google’s browser.