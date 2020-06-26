No one forgets Michael Robinson, and obviously neither do Carlos Martínez and Julio Maldini, who were his companions during the broadcasts of soccer games for decades. This Thursday was a special day for people close to English, sadly deceased at the end of April, because ‘His’ Liverpool managed to win the Premier League 30 years later.

A happy day for all the red fans and for Robinson, that wherever he is he will have enjoyed and savored the Liverpool title, with which he vibrated until the end of his days. In those, Maldini wanted to remember in a special, emotional and moving way the figure of the former footballer with a tweet that has moved everyone. “There you have your Premier League champion Liverpool, friend Michael. At last. You’ll never walk alone », he wrote on his Twitter profile along with a photo of Robinson in his time as a Liverpool player.

There you have your @LFC Premier champion friend Michael. At last.

You’ll never walk alone.

Michael Robinson always carried the Anfield club at heart. In fact, when he commented on Liverpool games he could not contain himself when celebrating the goals of his soul team, in which he played for two seasons and with whom he won a Champions League, living one of the most glorious stages of the whole network.

A Liverpool that has regained greatness based on football, both in England, winning the Premier League after 30 years of drought, and in Europe, since last season it managed to lift the Orejona, a title very celebrated by Michael Robinson, to whom his Friends and loved ones do not forget months after their sad loss.