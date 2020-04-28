Inseparable for 30 years, Julio Maldonado ‘Maldini’ He has shared experiences of all kinds with Michael Robinson, who died on Tuesday at the age of 61 after fighting a serious illness. The one who was his partner during so many broadcasts and programs is still capable of assimilating the loss of English and regrets not being able to say goodbye to him. In addition, it reveals the last WhatsApp that Robinson sent him from Anfield the day that Atlético beat Liverpool.

«The last WhatsApp that answered me was in Anfield. I’m not sure what happens to me, I’m bad, it even seems to me that Atlético has won at Anfield », he wrote to Maldini, who recounted this and other things in an interview for the Chain Ser. I don’t think I won’t see Michael Robinson again. The last time I saw him was at Betis-Real Madrid. I know he has not suffered, but we have not been able to say goodbye to him, “he adds.

“It was unique,” he says.

Robinson was always an example for how he carried his illness. He did not stop commenting on matches, he continued to show with his usual smile: «He said that the disease could kill him, but not in life. He was joking with the disease. He is such a peculiar person and so great that he made us feel good. We have made hundreds of trips together, we learned day by day. He was a happy person before life. Even when he told us, he encouraged us. Was someone unique. Not only a great communicator, a genius in everything he did, he radiated happiness ».

Like everyone, it had its peculiarities: “I was obsessed with never missing a plane or a train. I had a hard time thinking we weren’t taking the plane. And Maldini celebrates that Robinson has left without suffering: «He has not suffered. He has taken it, but I cannot imagine him suffering. I still really enjoyed soccer. That is never lost. He enjoyed great games. First as a player and then as a journalist ».