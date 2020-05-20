15 minutes. The legacy of Malcolm X, the radical black human rights leader who would turn 95 on Tuesday, remains more current than ever.

The context of the coronavirus puts its message as a reminder of the racial progress seen in the United States. African Americans’ treatment of the virus shows socioeconomic inequalities between races.

Malcolm Little was born on May 19, 1925 in Omaha, Nebraska. He was the son of a Baptist minister, a black nationalist leader, and his mother Louise, who suffered from emotional disturbances and was admitted to a psychiatric hospital.

An activist who defended black lives was outraged at racial inequalities.

The racial traumas of his childhood transformed him into a young man who fought for racial justice and whose speech resonated throughout the world, the Middle East, Africa, Europe.

The legacy

As a spokesperson for the Nation of Islam, he wanted the organization to be known worldwide and grew from 500 members to more than 40,000.

The nation’s motto was that whites were the “devil” and blacks were the “chosen people”. He was convinced that blacks would never be treated as equals. It called for segregation.

The press began to compare him to the other great black leader of the time, Martin Luther King, but while this was the “good” leader who advocated integration, Malcolm was the spokesman for hatred who advocated black sectarianism.

Although he never renounced violence as a political means, his position was more verbal than real.

His activism contributed to the creation of movements such as the Black Power, the Black Panthers or the Black Arts, determining factors in the struggle of African-Americans during the 1960s and early 1970s.