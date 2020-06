News of the reach in the transfer market of the best European teams. Follow the star dance and this time it’s the Olimpia Milano the one who bets on a compulsory scorer to give the keys to the team and who can greatly alter the role that Sergio Rodríguez can play. The Italians have decided to sign Malcolm Delaney, recently ruled out by FC Barcelona, ​​and it will be of great interest to see if the American is capable of displaying his best version in Italy.

