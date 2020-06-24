He coronavirus continues to check the NBA and after the positive of Nikola Jokic, now comes the alarming news that Malcolm Brogdon It has also tested positive. The Indiana Pacers guard announced that he will be quarantined and that his plan is to try to get the team to the concentration prior to the restart of the competition in Orlando. It is clear that the situation is very serious and that the project to end the season is very threatened.

Statement from Malcolm Brogdon after testing positive for #coronavirus. « I plan to join my teammates in Orlando. » https://t.co/gtZ2bPVM0A – Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) June 24, 2020