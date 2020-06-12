It cannot be denied that an extreme situation such as that derived from coronavirus, generates doubts, uncertainty and, why not say it, fear. The NBA He has done a great chameleonic adaptation exercise in order to carry out the remainder of the season in a format that is as risky for players and employees as it is attractive for fans. Confining all members of 22 franchises for at least 35 days is a major challenge in terms of logistics that can come up with something as simple and powerful as the fear of the protagonists.

A few hours ago we were already alerting of the reception by the NBA of several restless player questions, somewhat wary of going to the finals in Orlando. The Players Association managed to fight for their rights and ensured that there would be no sanctions for all those who, of their own accord, decided not to attend. This seems to have released many, as he describes Malcolm Brogdon in statements collected by Sports Yahoo.

06/11/2020 11:06

The NBA has announced that everyone is free to decide, but those who are absent will lose the proportional part of the salary of those games.

Keep reading

Some players are very interested in the possibility of sitting out the rest of the season. Malcolm Brogdon explains to @jj_redick and @talter what’s he’s heard from peers as an NBPA executive. Full interview: https://t.co/RDhFJ1zd3A pic.twitter.com/dh7ojv0UH1 – The Ringer (@ringer) June 12, 2020

“I have been able to talk to several guys who are seriously considering not going. Speaking with Chris PaulWe both agree that this is an individual decision of each one, it all depends on perspectives. The coronavirus It is a very serious health problem and the possible long-term consequences and how the situation will be when we compete are still unknown, so it would seem logical that some boys refused to attend the event, “said the base of the Indiana Pacers.

However, the pandemic is not the only reason why some players may give up going with their franchises to Orlando. “The black community is going through a critical moment and many of us have a level of total involvement with this movement, so they will consider it impossible to abandon the fight now. However, another point of view is to give up all the money that is you can win by competing these months and how that money could go to a just cause for racial equality, “he said. Malcolm Brogdon in an interesting reflection.