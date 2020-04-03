Ten years ago the Ferrari did not pass Q1 in the Malaysian GP standings

Maranello’s men made a mistake going out on the track so late

Fans raised their hands to their heads with the strategic error that prevented Charles Leclerc from passing Q1 in Monaco last year, but if we look back in history, we find other very decisive tactical flaws. Today is ten years since the Scuderia classification disaster in Sepang.

2010, Malaysia, third Grand Prix of the season. Ferrari, which had Alonso and Massa in their ranks, came to Sepang as an outstanding team, after the victory of the two-time Spanish champion in Australia. However, the Malaysian classification hid surprises. The rain was the protagonist and the strategic decisions of the teams were key.

McLaren and Ferrari remained inexplicably in their garages, while the rest of the grid marked times. When they wanted to go out, it was raining so much that it was impossible to set a decent time to go to Q2. The four pilots were left out. Alonso was ranked 19th after a spin in Turn 8 and Felipe Massa would start in 21st. Jenson Button, in the 17th and Lewis Hamilton, in the 20th.

This inevitably reminds us of the two disastrous Q1s that Ferrari suffered last year. In Germany Vettel suffered a problem in his intercooler that made him unable to participate in Q1, but without a doubt the first controversial phase of Ferrari’s most controversial classification was that of Monaco 2019.

In it, Leclerc, in his first classification with Ferrari in his home GP, was the victim of a miscalculation by Scuderia. The Monegasque made his first attempt to return and returned to the garage.

Although it seemed that Charles had the passage to Q2 assured, it was not. The improvement of his rivals made Charles fall in the first phase to the surprise of the Ferrari staff who, according to Charles explained, realized that his time was not enough to access the next phase with one minute to go. when it was too late to hit the track. Leclerc’s anger was, of course, monumental.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.