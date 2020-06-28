The main opposition candidate, Lazarus Chakwera. . / Golden Matonga / Archive

Lilongüe, Jun 27 . .- The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) proclaimed the winner of the presidential elections to the opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera, with 58.57% of the votes, in a repeated appointment after the Justice annulled by fraud the 2019 elections that gave the victory to the until now president, Peter Mutharika.

« Thank you, my Lord Jesus, » Chakwera published this morning on his Twitter account, shortly after the official results that gave rise to street celebrations in the Lilongwe capital, along with a portrait of him under the title « President of the Republic of Malawi » .

For his part, Mutharika, from the ruling Progressive Democratic Party (DPP), obtained close to 40% of voter support in historic elections held on June 23 and which made Malawi the second African country, after Kenya in 2017, in which a Constitutional Court annuls presidential ones.