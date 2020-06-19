The 22-year-old Pakistani activist shared two funny photos on her Twitter account showing her covered in confetti and cream from a cake.

London.- The Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, Malala Yousafzai, expressed today his « joy and gratitude » after obtaining the bachelor’s degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE) from the University of Oxford (R.Unido).

The young Pakistani activist, 22, shared on Friday on her Twitter account two amusing photographs in which she is covered with confetti and cream from a cake to celebrate the conclusion of that training cycle at the prestigious British university.

« I don’t know what comes next. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleeping, » wrote Yousafzai, shot in 2012 by the Taliban in her home country of Pakistan for campaigning for women’s education.

Her humanitarian work led her to become the youngest winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

The happy message released today by Malala on her social networks has been received with joy by other netizens, such as the writer and alumnus of Oxford Philip Pullman, who responded to the tweet with an expressive « Congratulations! ».

Also the American astronaut Anne McClain, who developed part of her training in England, congratulated him on his « graduation » and highlighted the value of education.

« For many, higher education is the beginning of great things. Great things have already preceded you, so I can only imagine that even greater things will happen to you. The world is lucky to have you, » McClain wrote.