Málaga takes the victory after thrashing Castellón 3-0

05/30/2021 at 11:09 PM CEST

The Malaga and the Castellon ended their participation in the Second Division this Sunday with a victory for Malaga for a score of 3-0. The Malaga He approached the match with the intention of recovering his score in the classification after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the previous match against Leganes and with a streak of three consecutive defeats in the competition. For his part, Castellon he was defeated 0-2 in the last game he played against the Vallecano Ray and accumulated four consecutive defeats in the competition. After the scoreboard, the locals were placed in twelfth place after the dispute of the duel, while the visitors remained in twenty-first position at the end of the duel.

The meeting started in a favorable way for him Malaga, which kicked off in The Rose Garden with a goal from Quintana Cay, ending the first half with a 1-0 in the light.

In the second half came the goal for the Malaga team, which increased its advantage through a goal of Stefan scepovic at 65 minutes. The local team scored again, distancing themselves by establishing 3-0 thanks to a new goal from Stefan scepovic, thus completing a double shortly before the end, specifically in 86, thus ending the duel with a final score of 3-0.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Malaga gave entrance to Joaquin Muñoz, Stefan scepovic, Haitam Abaida Y Andres Caro for Jairo samperio, Quintana Cay, Yanis Rahmani Y Juan De Dios Rivas Margalef, Meanwhile he Castellon gave entrance to Adrian lapena, Aaron Romero, Josep Sene, David cubillas Y Marc castells for Iago Indias, Carlos Delgado, Jorge Saiz Colomer, Juanto Y Yann bodiger.

In the match there was a total of one yellow card only for the Castellón team. Specifically, the referee showed a yellow card to Josep Sene.

The Malaga occupied the twelfth place in the classification table with 53 points after the dispute of this match corresponding to the last day of the Second Division, while the Castellon it was placed in twenty-first position with 41 points, occupying a place of descent to Second B.

Data sheetMalaga:Alvaro Campos, Javi Moyano, Carlos Delgado, Iago Indias, Eneko Satrústegui, Jorge Saiz Colomer, Yann Bodiger, Carles Salvador, Arturo Molina, Juanto and DiazCastellón:Dani Barrio, Ismael Casas Casado, Juan De Dios Rivas Margalef, David Lombán, José Matos, Jairo Samperio, Cristian Rodriguez, Luis Muñoz, Yanis Rahmani, Caye Quintana and JozabedStadium:The Rose GardenGoals:Caye Quintana (1-0, min. 42), Stefan Scepovic (2-0, min. 65) and Stefan Scepovic (3-0, min. 86)