Malaga Festival. Chapter I – Traveling with the music in tow

The 24th edition of the Malaga Festival officially started with ‘The cover‘, the screenwriting and directorial debut of Secun de la Rosa, forever known as Tony, Mauricio Colmenero’s gay brother. A well-intentioned debut but with not a few problems, who knows if on his own initiative or because of circumstances, this being one of the many shootings that “the covid” split in half.

It is evident that the film was born with the purpose of being a tribute to those who make up the B-side of live music: People who will never become anyone and earn their living emulating those who are. Those 15 minutes of glory reformulated as 15 minutes of happiness. Those 15 minutes during which we can daydream. And not so deep the city of Benidorm as another character.

A romantic and musical fable that is saved precisely by going straight ahead. That what sometimes counts is good intention. From the beginning, until the end, it is clear what kind of relationship he intends with the viewer, although he only manages to win it very occasionally. The intention saves her from her own ills, that of a juicy approach kicked off by its crude representation.

‘The cover‘is an artifice that not only lacks credibility as such, but also allows itself the luxury of wasting and squandering what it already has. The ideas and ingredients are present but hardly developed beyond the basics, and just enough so that it is the actors who get us a knowing smile for their enthusiasm, not for their disappointing melody.

Much better and more successful is’Who are you traveling with‘, the more than interesting debut as a scriptwriter and director of a certain Martn Cuervo. 80 minutes in a car with Salva Reina, Ana Polvorosa, Pol Monen and Andrea Duro from Madrid to Albacete who hold up very well, from the beginning to the end. Even despite some visual effects that do not always go as unnoticed as they should.

And even despite the interpretations of Reina and Monen, one by excess and the other by default. To Martn Cuervo I would only have asked him to play more absent-mindedly with a script always too focused on the plot. There is no red herring or free conversation along a journey that could have taken half an hour longer. Nor is it a character development that gives them a life outside of the journey.

Yes, it is a very dull film and it was capable of successfully extending the premise from a short to a feature film: It is not easy to put up with four people locked in a car without there being a single slowdown, of rhythm or interest, at all. the journey. But it would not have hurt if the plot was more than an excuse for this on the other hand, effective and sympathetic cross between comedy and thriller.

Continue…

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex

Click here for more information



