Granada and Malaga they have been left out of phase 1 … for now. The director of the Emergency Coordination Center of the Ministry of Health, Fernando Simón, said this Saturday that “probably” Granada and Malaga will be able to go to phase 1 next week, “But all this requires that there be the application for the entire province.”

This was stated during his appearance at the press conference after the meeting of the technical committee for daily monitoring of the coronavirus (Covid-19) Fernando Simón, who stressed that the authorities of Andalusia “They have done an excellent job throughout the entire epidemic.”

Simón has explained that this autonomous community made a mixed proposal that “It was a little different” to what the rest of the regions had done because “all of them had made specific proposals with complete territorial units”, while Andalusia proposed moving from phase to six complete provinces that met the criteria and passed phase, and then in Granada and Malaga he made a proposal in which only some specific territories had to pass.

It has stated that these territories “They are a priori in a good situation”, although it also deepens that “it is true that there are some details that still need to be refined” and they are not only sanitary, but mobility criteria, criteria of real application of prevention and control measures, and confinement measures within those territories that “Were not entirely clear.”

Still, the perception from the General Directorate of Public Health, from the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies and the team of technicians who have carried out all the evaluations, is that “these two provinces will probably be able to pass, as the data indicates, completely next week, but All this requires that there be an application for the entire province and we will assess it very closely with the Andalusian authorities, “he explained.

Simón has explained that all of Spain has seen how epidemics have evolved in the different autonomous communities and has stated that there are «Factors» associated with the geographical characteristics and socio-demographic distribution of populations that “can help epidemics to be better controlled”; however, he insists that “In addition to that there is a very important background work” of all the services that “all of them – the Autonomous Communities – have done excellently and Andalusia is certainly one of those that has done it to a very high level”

He repeated that “all this will have to be discussed during the next week”, since it is “A seven day process” And he believes that the principle of prudence right now “is the most important thing.” “This is not over and there is still a very high risk that we will step back and I think our objective should be to put all the means to avoid it,” he insists.

“If we have to confine the population by running more than we should, that would have a very high impact, on mortality and on the population, a very high impact on health services, but it would also have a socioeconomic impact that would probably be even harder that we have had so far, “he warned.