Mala Rodríguez spoils her followers with a red swimsuit

The Spanish singer, better known as La ‘Bad Rodriguez’ He wished his millions of followers a nice Sunday in his style, by uploading a daring photo on his social networks.

During the last week, the rap artist has not been very active in her networks; However, he decided to cheer up his fans with an image in which he posed with a red cheek-piece and showed off his silhouette.

Of course, the photo had a great reception and has managed to reach more than 120 thousand likes in a matter of hours, in addition, thousands of comments that indicated that they missed her and that she looked radiant.

The ‘Mala Rodríguez’ is preparing for her next concert organized for the European Music Day, which will take place on June 20, along with other artists.