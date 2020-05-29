Universal Music

BAD is the sixth studio album of the first and only woman to win the Latin GRAMMY for Best Urban Disc and Best Urban Song and also recipient of the 2019 National Prize for Current Music in Spain. Composed of a total of 11 songs, including four singles that have already been released achieving great reception by the public, “Give me good ” with Guaynaa and Big freedia, “With you” in collaboration with Stylo G, “Mommy” and “Endurance” The success of these songs is such that the album already has more than 80 million digital reproductions.

Listen to BAD by clicking here

Along with the album, the album’s new focus track is released, Like”, Co-produced by Walshy Fire (by Major Lazer), who is the talent behind many of the most recent successes along with Creative Titans. Like”It is loaded with the powerful lyrics and catchy rhythms that characterize the creative and original style of this singer-songwriter.

‘BAD ’ Like all albums in his prolific career, it was written by Mala Rodríguez herself, in collaboration with various composers, and was co-produced by Mala Rodríguez herself. The album has collaborations with artists such as Lola Indigo in the subject “Issue” and “Pain” with Cecilio G, in addition to collaborations with Guaynaa, Big freedia and Stylo G.

Mala is recognized for mixing flamenco feelings with urban rhythms, the former is very present for her Andalusian gypsy origin. In the album Malamarismo she collaborates with the gypsy flamenco artist Raimundo Amador and in her fourth work, Dirty Bailarina collaborates with the cantaora Estrella Morente in the song “Patito Feo”, leading her to cross musical barriers with her unique style which has earned her place as one of the most powerful and influential voices of the urban genre and a bold pioneer who has made way for women on the Latino urban scene.

Tracklist:

1. New Drugs

2. Like

3. Superbalanced

4. Problem (Lola Indigo)

5. Penalty (Cecilio G)

6. Dame Bien (Guaynaa, Big Freedia)

7. Before All That

8. Mommy

9. Stamina

10. Fighter

11. With you (Stylo G)

.