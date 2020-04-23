Things are as they are: miracles to the Virgin of Tomalos. If it weren’t for people like Charly Rock and Roll and the dozens of friends I’m doing along the way, I would suffer what is not written to make beautiful bands. I do not stop being a pelanas who gives up putting together lyrics, I am not a wise famosete to which the bands come to offer the albums to review, so I always keep a close eye on the Feedback Rock of my compadre Pedro Barroso, the Pekeño Ternasko de Santi or the Suicidal Generation of the mentioned Charly, because I always listen to more cool bands than I can review. This is how I met these five Madrilenians. No big fuss, no eccentricities, but they offer something that, with nonsense, makes you mess. Not? One, two, three … Malabrava!

MALA BRAVA

Scary love. Between the box and that sneaky strum of the guitar, I can only think of The Bangles in Walk Like an Egyptian, at least in its early chords. It is true that, as Andrea begins with the vocals, Raki and Rozzy are moving away from orthodox rock and getting closer and closer to surfing, although I would not lie if I say that the song has a roll with Bobby “Boris” Pickett in Monster Mash . Let’s see, it is not a concrete similarity, it is not necessary a note-by-note transcription to analyze similarities, it is more the roll that it transmits, the way of fitting voices and instruments … it gives the sensation of seeing the butler of the Addams Family and Wednesday in full dance. It has also reminded me of Rock Lobster just before the last chorus. This is fun rock and roll.

Queen Pepiada. Same spirit, although different chords from Grim Swindango’s Like you to start with. Margui generous with the dishes, one guitar plucking, the other intertwining with Sofia’s bass with that garage and surf touch. As the voices enter, I think that, by the way they sing, as if each word were individually fitted on top of the instrumental, they derive Pevergy Lee’s Fever. Andrea is able to go to one of the sharpest registers she can offer and change registers, to the most serious, from one stanza to another. The bass is put on the chorus, which looks easy to sing, but is a tongue twister. The guitars gain some forcefulness, but they are still surfer rock.

Photograph of ©black_chickpea

Step. How I am remembering the bass of David, of Dr. Trotski, in Chico nuevo. It’s five seconds, but I could go through them. The guitars come in right away, with that Ecstasy of gold aura. Clint Eastwood is about to appear with the poncho, and then we will have screwed up. At Margui’s trotting rhythm, with that double box that drives the head of anyone who hears it, we again refer my countrymen Dr. Trotski. The choirs have the roll of The 5 6 7 8 in Woo Hoo (the one of Kill Bill with that bass madness), but in mid tempo. Malabrava, I don’t know exactly how, but they have managed to transmit some epic, Ennio Morricone style.

Tropical poison. Last stop? Really? It is to sulk. It is one of those albums that it would be appreciated if it had twelve songs, still with a lot of B faces and a lot of photocopies. The initial plucking, swinging me a little, reminds us of the beginning of Yaveh hiding behind bars, which Recidivists and Drugs embroidered in the Algazara. Far from exploding as the Seville people did, Malabrava remains in his surfer-garage formula. They have that Tarantino movie soundtrack style again (more the guitar than the bass, but they throw back Woo Hoo, from The 5 6 7 8). I love plucking. I would say that it sounds like Santana, to end up in that admiring roll of series B movies, such as Paranormal Love, by the Kinki Boys in the voice of the great Marga Alday.

Photography by © José Manuel Galindo

And here we come. Four temitas, seventeen minutes of good surfing rock that, I repeat, know little. Music well done always tastes little. They have a little bit of monsters, a little bit of roasting and a good dose of humor and humility, of not taking themselves too seriously, which makes them even more fun.

For the convinced, links of the band.

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/malabrava/?hl=es

Spotifyhttps://open.spotify.com/artist/73g4GCGf1jwEEACFIn9gF8?si=Bk8aKtf2RL-5bvcN7Y8MUA

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/lasmalabrava/?ref=page_internal

Gmail lasmalabrava@gmail.com

Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJGh4gFWFHGL3GX9Z533s5A

Photography by © José Manuel Galindo

Photography by © José Manuel Galindo

Photography by © garbanzo_negro