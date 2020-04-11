The famous actress of Argentine origin also shows how sexy and chic beach hats fit her.

Maky shared an image from the beach. The Argentine actress seduced her fans with the tan of her curves with a small bikini in blue.

As many Maky Soler She misses her beach days, and she highlighted it through Instagram not only with the image, but also when writing: “Missing this feeling”, next to the image.

As a fashionista there is an accessory that the model and actress has not lacked in her last bikinazos on Instagram: the straw hat, which gives her a chic touch to her look.

And it seems that not only does this unique color from the previous images have it, on his Instagram another hat of the same style appears but in turquoise green.

His fans are clear now that if there is any fashion accessory that Argentina does not abandon, it is hats both to go to the beach and to go out and enjoy a sunny day, either with or without cold, these are in his case a fashionable personal touch.

