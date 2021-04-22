Makwan Amirkhani vs. Nate Landwehr added to UFC Fight Night on June 5

A featherweight bout that could define the future of two fighters has been added to UFC Fight Night on June 5. Makwan Amirkhani will face Nate Landwehr.

The match was confirmed by MMA DNA the afternoon of this Wednesday.

After winning his first three in the Octagon. Amirkhani he has been alternating between wins and losses in his last four bouts. In his last fight, he lost by unanimous decision to Edson barboza on Fight island 5. Before that defeat, he subjected Danny henry on UFC 251.

Landwehr, comes in a similar situation. Former champion of M-1 Global he has not managed to get a winning streak after his arrival in the Octagon. Nate comes from being knocked out by Julian Erosa on UFC Vegas 19. The American needs to win or his passage in the Octagon could be complicated.

UFC Fight Night June 5 will be held in a place to be defined.