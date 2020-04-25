Makur Maker has recently declared himself an eligible player for the 2020 NBA Draft. This has been confirmed by the ESPN media. The player will try his luck as does his cousin Thon Maker, selected at No. 10 in the 2016 Draft by Milwaukee Bucks.

Makur measures 2.11 meters, and has managed to attract the attention of several NBA teams thanks to his ability to handle the ball on the open field and his ease in creating his own shots. It is ranked 75th in the Top 100 of eligible players for the Draft prepared by ESPN. If chosen, it will likely become one of the last 2nd round picks.

ESPN story on 6-foot-11 Makur Maker entering the 2020 NBA Draft: https://t.co/pCw7xZdz88 – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 25, 2020

