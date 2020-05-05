The television collaborator Makoke is going through a bad moment after her mother passed away. Now he says goodbye between words on Instagram.

Makoke’s mother has passed away at ninety on a truly appointed date, Mother’s Day. Added to the pain of the loss is the emotionality of this indicated date and the ex-wife of Kiko Matamoros has wanted to pay tribute to her mother. “Data-reactid =” 25 “> Lourdes, Makoke’s mother has passed away at ninety On a truly appointed date, Mother’s Day, to the pain of the loss, the emotionality of this indicated date is added and the ex-wife of Kiko Matamoros has wanted to pay tribute to her mother.

Makoke He wanted to share his latest letter, his words of love, with those who gave him his life on social networks. “data-reactid =” 26 “> Like so many celebrities (including Víctor Sandoval who buried his mother that same day), Makoke wanted to share his latest letter, his words of love, to whom he gave his life on social networks.

Your legacy based on love, I will always have in my memory, your smile, and that joy that you gave off, that made us feel so good having you as a matriarch. ”” Data-reactid = “31”> And Makoke’s emotional open-hearted text towards his mother, continues: “You will always be occupying much of my heart, the family you created will continue as you left us, with Your legacy based on love, I will always have in my memory, your smile, and that joy that you gave off, that made us feel so good having you as a matriarch. “

I love you infinitely, always, mom, I hope you give me encouragement and strength to overcome your absence … You will always be ❤️ Thank you ”.” Data-reactid = “32”> And it concludes with a profound phrase that hints at the pain that Makoke is suffering with his death: “I love you infinitely, always, mom, I hope you give me encouragement and strength to overcome your absence … You will always be ❤️ Thank you ”.

By publishing such a post, Makoke has immediately been supported by her community of followers, both anonymous and famous, and is that, among others, celebrities such as Tamara Gorro or Luis Rollán have wanted to show their support by commenting on said photograph.

Anyone who has lost a family member during this harsh pandemic can understand the powerlessness generated by distance and the lack of physical contact in a moment of absolute fragility where a hug is what we most need.

Makoke and her children, Anita Matamoros and Javi Tudela, will have to be strong and remember to smile at this fantastic mother and grandmother who has lived 90 years surrounded by the love of her family and that, from the heart, is already an enormous vital privilege.

