Makkelie’s mistake that brings Mateu Lahoz closer to the Eurocup final

06/12/2021

On at 09:51 CEST

Mateu lahoz You can be one of the beneficiaries of the opening match of Euro 2020 between Turkey and Italy this Friday. And it is that, indirectly, the Spanish referee has been able to win a ticket to the final of the Eurocopa after a serious mistake during the match of the other favorite referee for said final, the Dutch Danny Makkelie.

It was the 46th minute when a rehearsed play from Italy wrote the fate of Makkelie. In the corner, two Italian players, Insigne and Immobile, they were preparing to take out. The first, off the field on the touchline, the second, behind the goal line. Insigne gently touched the ball and Immobile gave it to a teammate up front. After a few seconds of conversation between the referee and his assistant number 1, Hessel Stegstra, he raised the flag and the referee whistled and signaled an indirect free kick. Invalid play.

The Italian players had no place in his astonishment. Nor may exist in no case offside in a corner kick, and this is indicated in the Laws of the Game. When consulted with arbitration experts, the only possible second explanation is that the referee understood that Immobile left “deliberately & rdquor; the field of play, entered without the authorization of the referee and took advantage of it. Even so, if that was the interpretation, the player must have seen the yellow one, and did not see it. A few minutes later, the two Italians positioned themselves in the same way for another corner kick, but they remembered the precedent and changed their tactic.

This was the play of Italy in the opening match of the Eurocup

| Telecinco

In either of the two cases explained, there is an error by the referee. The first, a serious technical error that does not go unnoticed. The second, another less serious technical error by not showing a disciplinary sanction. But it will undoubtedly be an action that will have to speak at the arbitration headquarters of Nyon, and it will be necessary to see how the UEFA acts before this circumstance in the parties that come.

The anecdote with Makkelie is that back in March, in the qualifying matches for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the referee appeared on all the covers when he did not validate a goal that seemed clear by Cristiano Ronaldo against Serbia. The responsibility for the (no) goal fell on the assistant, Mario Diks, and that decision caused him to be removed from the Dutch referee’s team and not participate in the Eurocup, for “Lack of confidence & rdquor ;, according to Makkelie himself. Diks was replaced by Jan de Vries, the other assistant in this Friday’s game in Rome. It remains to be seen if Makkelie makes a new drastic decision with Stegstra, or UEFA takes it with him.

In any case, Mateu’s presence in that hypothetical ending is linked to the fact that the Spanish team does not get to play at Wembley on July 11. In that case, Mateu would be ruled out for the match. On the other hand, if any team other than Spain arrives, Antonio has a good chance of adding his second European final of the season, after the Champions League between Chelsea and Manchester City this past May.

At the UEFA headquarters they were very happy with the performance of the Valencian and had him on the list of favorites along with Makkelie. It will be necessary to see what kind of decision they make with the Dutchman after his performance in Rome, and we will have to wait to see what kind of performances Mateu Lahoz has throughout the tournament. He makes his debut this Saturday 12 in Belgium – Russia. If you don’t make a serious mistake like Makkelie, you have a lot of ballots.