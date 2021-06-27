“Making superheroes is crazy”: Ryan Reynolds

THE ANGELS.

Cith the experience of having played superheroes, Ryan Reynolds faced the pandemic with the acquisition of the gin brand Aviator Gin and the cheap phone service Mint Mobile, now preparing to make the third part of Deadpool, after being Hard to Care 2 and Free Guy.

However, he assures that the popularity and glamor of Hollywood is something to which he has succumbed.

I am much more reserved than people think. It is true that I work in a very strange profession, where people have that strange perception that we have a very glamorous life, but I assure you that my life is a collection of successes and achievements, where I also learned a lot and I would not exchange any failure for any success.

The biggest change in my life was moving to Hollywood, from Canada. It was the biggest step I took in my life and my career. I was scared and terrified. He was also very young and unprepared, but too dumb and stupid.

He remembers the perception of his family when he decided to leave home to work as an actor.

They supported me, up to a point. My father and my brother are policemen. I don’t come from a family that wanted someone who pretended to dance and sing in Hollywood. It took them a while, but today they love it.

At first she only earned enough to pay the rent. Now I don’t live for anything extravagant, my parents raised me well enough to be financially responsible, without living with debt. I never spent more than I earn. It’s very easy to stumble into the traditional Hollywood wells, but I think my success in this business was extremely progressive as well. I mean I never had the kind of success where everything explodes out of control. “

Ryan Reynolds has been part of Marvel, in 2004, with the character of Hannibal King, in the team of vampire hunters of Blade: Trinity ‘. Then with the role of Wade Wilson / Weapon XI in Hugh Jackman’s version of X-Men Origins: Wolverine. In 2011, he crossed over to the other side of the competition to star with DC Comics as the superhero Green Lantern. Returning once more to Marvel, he revived the role of Wade Wilson to become Deadpool’s famous superhero anti-hero. Along the way, it grossed more than $ 1.5 billion in the first two versions and is due to re-film a third version next year.

Before that, it will premiere the story of another style of hero in the adventure comedy Free Guy about a bank teller who discovers that he is part of a global video game. And keeping the good humor in action movies, the movie Hard to care 2 recently hit the billboards, along with Salma Hayek, Samuel L. Jackson, Antonio Banderas and Morgan Freeman.

Making superheroes is crazy. With Deadpool I was very nervous, almost terrified, but now I really enjoy it. “

I always joke that our budget with Deadpool is what most superhero blockbusters spend on cocaine (laughs). We didn’t have $ 200 million to fulfill our dreams, but we turned every dollar into a ten bill.

When fame came I learned to take everything in stride, because I had periods when I also needed to adjust and learn to control myself to always be respectful inside a movie studio. Instead of hearing ‘Ah, he did a good job’, I want to hear ‘I want to work with him again’. And I appreciate everything

what i got so far.

Let’s say I was lucky enough to fulfill my dream when I got to film Deadpool because it’s something I had wanted to do for decades.

And now that we create this strange and existential character I can ask myself “What the hell do I do now?” I do not know. I really do not know.

Right now I’ll be involved in the third part of Deadpoool and then maybe I’ll take a break. I’m already grown up. I am realizing that and maybe I will take some time to play the role of father that I love so much. “

He assures that he has long and short-term goals, but that he prefers to work little by little to achieve them.

I have not had too many vacations in my life. I never look for them. I never sat down for a margarita in the sun, or anything like that, but I would like to do it one day. Usually my vacation ends up watching movie comedies at home. “

He confesses that after having played very different characters in his career, including superheroes, he now chooses the projects that excite him and that imply an acting challenge.

My career has always been determined by utter desperation. If I find a script of a certain different genre, I am the first to beg to film it. I also like dubbing because it has no ceiling and you can do whatever you want, in a very strange way. I would tell you that even Deadpool is a bit like voice acting, too. “

He confesses that Buried, in which he shared with Robert Paterson and Samantha Mathis, is one of his favorite movies.

Especially since it was something very difficult to do. Everyone said it was going to be impossible but I loved filming in Barcelona, ​​inside a coffin. I loved the movie. And I still wonder why we filmed in Barcelona. We could have done it in the living room of my house, but I’m not the one who imposes the rules. Nobody knows, but small places make me panic. I have a real problem with claustrophobia, elevators always made me crazy. And I’m not kidding. That is why that style of stories always intrigues me. The funny thing is that when we filmed in Barcelona, ​​I was the only one who spoke English. I remember yelling a couple of insults and everyone looked at me like I was asking for something to eat.

In addition to his professional career, his family is very important to the Vancouver-born actor.

He was married to Scarlett Johansson and since 2012 he has married fellow actress Blake Lively, with whom he has three daughters: Betty, James and Inez.

Being a father my priorities changed. It is a very exciting time in my life because I have to make sure that my family is my first priority, although I am also lucky and I appreciate working in an industry where I can make time to enjoy my daughters, because 98% of the rest of the world does not have that opportunity, “he concluded.

