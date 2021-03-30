Making-of of ‘Cuñados’: Discover Eduardo’s character and get ahead of his premiere with this exclusive clip

On April 9th, ‘Cuñados’ will arrive at the Spanish cinemas, a very “family” comedy. It stars Miguel de Lira as Eduardo, Xosé A. Touriñán Rodríguez as his brother-in-law Sabonis and Federico Pérez Rey, Modesto, brother-in-law of the businesswoman who scammed them.

When Eduardo and Sabonis screw up one of their businesses that leaves them with an important debt that they must pay off quickly, Sabonis decides to kidnap Alicia Zamora’s brother-in-law, a businesswoman who left them stranded, and thus ask for a ransom. But that will not even be the greatest of the calm and professional Eduardo’s problems, because Alicia is not willing to pay a penny and in the end Modesto will be the one who devises the plan that could save the three of them. To discover a little more about one of the characters, Eduardo, We bring you an exclusive fragment of the making-of of ‘Cuñados’.

‘Cuñados’ is directed by Toño López in his debut on the big screen, although he has worked a lot on television where he has directed episodes of ‘Nada es para siempre’, ‘Matalobos’, ‘La revoltosa’ or ‘Galegos no Mundo’. Although it will also arrive dubbed into Spanish or in VOSE, the film was shot entirely in Galician in Ourense and its surroundings. It is produced by Portocabo with the participation of RTVE, TVG and Movistar + and signed by the script Araceli Gonda (‘Hierro’, ‘Auga Seca’). The cast is completed by Eva Fernández, Iolanda Muíños and María Vázquez.

Music is also key in the film and the Lamatumbá group is responsible for the soundtrack, a band created in Ourense in 1998 and one of the greatest exponents of Galician music, fundamental to the atmosphere and tone of the film due to its air festive and verbenero.

And a clip to open your mouth

And since the movies are to be enjoyed and not read, We bring you an exclusive clip of ‘Cuñados’ to anticipate its premiere. In the scene, the character of Eduardo (from Lira) discovers that his brother-in-law Sabonis (Touriñán) has kidnapped Modesto (Pérez Rey) and is carrying him in his trunk:

‘Cuñados’ opens in theaters on April 9 by Filmax.