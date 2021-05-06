Making a roundabout correctly is not only a pending issue in Spain

Although they were born with the purpose of decongesting those places where more traffic accumulated, with the passage of time they have become small conflict zones because drivers are not clear about how to circulate correctly through them despite countless attempts to the DGT. However, American drivers have shown that doing a roundabout well is not only a pending issue in Spain.

In favor of the Americans, we will say that these intersections are not as frequent on their roads as they are on European ones: so much so that in some states they are not included in the tests to get a driving license. Not surprisingly, the eternal straights prevail there and they have some rules that do not exist here, such as the possibility of turning right when a vehicle is not approaching even if the traffic light is red.

In the opposite direction

The images that accompany these lines give us an area image of the roundabout that they are building in Kentucky, one of the most rural and conservative areas in the United States. Taking into account that the intersection is not finished, everything indicates that the confusion could be caused by the absence of the corresponding road signs. Or, simply, for not knowing how to circulate through it.

Be that as it may, confusion reigns in the environment and even causes scenes that pose a certain danger to the main vehicles. Some drivers enter the roundabout in the opposite direction because they do not realize that they have to get into the right lane to access correctly and others, when they realize their failure, even stop several times inside.

The trick that you will never have problems with again in a roundabout

Roundabouts have been with us for decades. In fact, they are so common in our geography …

We do not want to imagine how they would deal with what is defined as the most difficult roundabout in the world: It is in Swindon (United Kingdom), it has seven intersections in its interior and the circulation is different in each of them.

A universal regulation

It remains to be seen what will happen when the signs are installed. From that moment on, Kentucky drivers will not have many excuses since the traffic rules of a roundabout are universal, regardless of whether driving is on the right or left.

Failure to signal our movements within a roundabout can result in a fine of 200 euros

Thus, the priority will always be of the vehicles that are already inside and, therefore, those who want to access must give way. Once inside you have to choose the most suitable lane depending on the exit that we are going to take and each movement must be duly signaled with the indicators: otherwise they can give us a fine of 200 euros. If at the time of leaving the intersection we have not had time to get to the outside, we will have to make another turn to position ourselves correctly because doing it from the inside is prohibited. As you can see, the theory is simple although the practice is something else.