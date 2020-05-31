Maki and Juan Soler are experiencing the pandemic with special care, since one of their two daughters, Mía suffers from a different health condition from birth called situs inversus totalis, this means that the position of the organs is inverted, in this case Mine has the heart on the right side.

Despite the fact that Mia does not suffer from this health condition to the maximum, she runs the risk that the coronavirus may affect her because her immune system is weaker than that of other people, for this reason it is that her parents have been more careful in the quarantine and follow the health instructions to the letter.

“She is a super healthy girl and we have done 10 thousand studies of the immune system, but there is always the question because she suffers from the respiratory tract, so I am worried because she may be more at risk with this from Covid,” she said in the program. Ventaneando de Televisión Azteca.

SAFE SITE

Her 15-year-old daughter is now well and in a safe place to avoid any type of infection, just as her health condition puts her at risk in this coronavirus pandemic.

Maki clarified that what her daughter suffers is not an illness, it is only a health condition.

“It is not a disease, it is a condition, it is like being left or right-handed. Sometimes it brings more complications, there are people who have very strong lung complications, other people who are milder and others who are not at all, and Mia has it very mild, but still you have to take care of it, “he added.

Recall that at the end of November 2018, Maki and Juan decided to separate but that has not been an impediment to be aware of their daughters, Mía and Azul.

Maki was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, however since she was young she moved to Mexico City and entered to study acting, she is a graduate of the Center for Artistic Education (CEA) of Televisa.

In 2000, she made her debut on Mexican television with the youth soap opera DKDA: Dreams of Youth in the role of “Sandra” who made her popular.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.