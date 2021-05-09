Makhmud Muradov vs. Gerald Meerschaert added to UFC Fight Night on August 28

Sep 28, 2019; Copenhagen, DEN; Makhmud Muradov (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Alessio Di Chirico (not pictured) fights during UFC Fight Night at Royal Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

A Middleweight matchup is the latest addition to the UFC Fight Night August 28.

Makhmud Muradov announced on their social networks that the experienced Gerald meerschaert on the billboard.

Born in Tajikistan but representative of Uzbekistan and Czech Republic, Muradov, member of The Money Team from Floyd mayweather, is found 3 – 0 in the UFC.

The 31-year-old fighter reached fourteen wins in a row with a third-round TKO against the winner of The Ultimate Fighter 23, Andrew Sanchez, in the Preliminaries of UFC 257.

Meerschaert is coming off improving his record in the Octagon to 7 – 6 with a first-round submission against Pole Bartosz Fabinski on April 17.

Before that fight the product of Roufusport had been knocked out in 17 seconds by Khamzat Chimaev.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.