Makhachev pulls out the roller – AS.com

With Khabib Nurmagomedov turning over the baton months ago, the UFC is looking for a new dominator from among its disciples. Islam Makhachev has taken the lead and this Saturday, in the star of UFC Las Vegas 31, he showed it again. He handcuffed Thiago Moisés and submitted him in the fourth round of his lawsuit. It was the Russian’s first time closing an event (the opportunity came after Holloway vs Yair Rodríguez crashed) and he did not disappoint. The former lightweight champion was very attentive, who enjoyed the victory of his pupil. Makhachev is in the UFC to do great things.

Makhachev calmly dominated from the start. In the cage he is comfortable and never rushes. He went out to shorten gaps. Moses had to back off. I was uncomfortable, because I also didn’t have the confidence to go to the clinch. If it was the Russian, who ended up dominating. Later, Makhachev continued to work without haste. He controlled and ran out of time to close a kill. It was being an exhibition that he finished in the next two rounds. The plan was the same: secure the back, spend the opponent and wait for the moment. He came in the fourth round to finish. He is number 9 in the lightweight rankings and when he finished he was frustrated by “not having level opponents.” It is clear where the new Russian dominator is pointing.