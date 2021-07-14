Makhachev and Thiago Moisés cover colorful UFC Las Vegas 31 poster

Win and demand an opponent well positioned within the top 10 of the Lightweight classification: that is the slogan of Islam Makhachev hitting his first stellar date on the UFC.

The Dagestani faces the fourteenth number in the ranking, Thiago Moses, in the headliner of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 31, and if he succeeds, he would extend his streak of consecutive victories to eight, putting himself within one of tying the mark of the current monarch of the division, Charles Oliveira.

In the co-main event, the former Bantamweight champion, Miesha Tate, returns to the Octagon after almost five years to be the retirement fight of the experienced Marion reneau.

UFC Las Vegas 31 takes place this Saturday from UFC Apex.

