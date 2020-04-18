The São Paulo fan will be able to review unforgettable moves such as Muller’s disconcerting dribble on Ferrer’s side, Raí’s goals – one from the belly and the other from a spectacular foul – and Ronaldo Luís’s “salvage” over the goal line , this Sunday, at 2 pm, on TV Bandeirantes, on winning the first world titlein 1992 against Barcelona in Tokyo, Japan.

But goalkeeper Zetti, also a hero in the Copa Libertadores title, six months earlier, still remembers moments he lived only between the three posts at the Tokyo National Stadium on that December 13th.

“When we went to practice the day before the final, I noticed that the sun was damaging my eyesight at the time of the game. At the hotel, watching the football news on television, I saw that the players used a kind of paint under their eyes. An interpreter told me it was to help against the reflection because of the sun, “recalled the 55-year-old former goalkeeper. “We couldn’t find the product and I ended up using an eye pencil, borrowed by the daughter of Fernando Casal De Rey (director of São Paulo), who helped me a lot during the game. Pintado also used it. It was difficult to remove it later.”

One of the three goalkeepers in winning the fourth title of the Brazilian team in 1994 (Taffarel and Gilmar were the other two), Zetti still remembers with respect the Dutchman Koeman, libero of the Catalan team. “He was the guy who led Barcelona. He hit the ball really well and we studied his way of taking fouls a lot. He had a chance, but he didn’t take advantage.”

The goalkeeper also highlighted the essential presence of left-back Ronaldo Luís, who saved a ball over the line in the last move of the first stage. “He was my guardian angel. The ball was coming in, but he managed to get it out.”

Zetti said that, in addition to the opportunity to win an unprecedented world title, São Paulo players gained an extra incentive on the eve of the decision. “The Barcelona people did not go to the press conference. They didn’t know us and didn’t even want to know. They thought they would arrive in Japan two days before and take the cup home.”

European champion, Barcelona had outstanding players. In addition to Koeman, goalkeeper Zubizarreta, defender Guardiola (current Manchester City coach) and strikers Laudrup (Danish) and Bulgarian Stoichkov, who scored the Spanish goal. On the bench, the legendary Johan Cruyff.

Tactically, Zetti highlighted the fact that the São Paulo team does not have a fixed center forward. “Palhinha set up the moves and the rest took turns in front. Cafu, Müller, Raí and even Cerezo showed up there. It was a characteristic of Telê (Santana, coach). He liked to have creativity in the attack.”

