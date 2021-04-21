MakerDAO (MKR) enables new tokens as collateral for its new protocol

The Stablecoin MakerDAO (MKR) protocol has announced the expansion of its governance vote to enable new tokens as collateral.

The manufacturer is considering seven tokens as collateral, including bBadger, BadgerDAO, 1-inch Decentralized Exchange Token (1INCH), Rocket Pool Staked Ethereum (eETH), and Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2).

Community Greenlight Polls to add the following as collateral types: 🟢MCO2 (Moss Carbon Credit)

🟢rETH (Rocket Pool Staked ETH)

🟢1INCH (1inch Liquidity Protocol)

🟢bBADGER (Badger Sett Badger)

🟢SLP-DAI-USDC (Sushiswap DAI-USDC LP Token) More 👇 – Maker (@MakerDAO) April 19, 2021

Considerations for three liquidity providers

There are considerations for three liquidity provider tokens to be used as potential collateral. These include the GUSD-DAI token, Uniswap’s DAI-PAKLP token, as well as SushiSwap’s DAI / USDC LP token. If approved, the assets can be used as collateral to support the creation of a new DAI.

After the collapse of “Black Thursday” in March last year, the protocol moved quickly to update itself. The collapse led to the liquidation of user collaterals after the price of Ethereum fell 50% in three days.

Several protocol changes are expected.

The protocol is expected to make several changes to its smart contracts when the proposal is approved. One of the changes will include a shutdown threshold of 50,000 to 75,000 MKR. This is an important security feature that allows the protocol to shut down automatically and the warranty is available for refunds. This was created to avoid the mishap that happened last year during the Black Thursday collapse, according to the firm.

Other changes to the system have also been proposed, including support for flash loans and access to a higher percentage of market liquidity.

Other proposals include the integration of the DeFi aggregator to allow greater competition among bidders and the improvement of the auction model to settle the Vault guarantee.

The DAI voting began on April 19 and will continue until May 3 (14 days). At press time, around 26,000 MKR have been obtained in support of the proposal. And it seems that interest in DAI has also increased recently.

Since January, the number of DAI tokens in circulation has increased by almost 200% to 3.4 billion tokens.