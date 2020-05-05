In these times, in the face of the health contingency caused by COVID-19, many companies have implemented the home office scheme, making videoconferences the perfect means to communicate.

One of the most popular tools for video conferencing is Zoom, because it allows up to 100 people to be connected and the video quality is good. In the free version, meetings for 40 minutes, but you can reactivate the session for an additional 40 minutes.

However, recently, information has emerged about its fragile security, which allows people from outside the organization to interfere with videoconferences. To avoid this, you should make some adjustments to both the link ID and the profile settings to strengthen privacy.

First of all, avoid using your Personal Meeting ID for the meeting. It is best to use an ID for each video conference that takes place. The tool allows generating a random meeting ID. Look in the “Schedule Meeting” tab, choosing the “Generate Automatically” option.

Also in “Settings”, you must activate the “Waiting room” function; This way, before allowing access, you will be able to see who is trying to join the meeting.

You can increase the privacy and security of the meeting by ensuring that the “Join Before Host” feature is disabled, which allows you to join the video conference before the host arrives.

For those who are not the host, the “File transfer” function must be disabled, which, as its name says, allows file sharing in chats. Look for this option in also in “Settings”.

Another recommendation is to disable the option of “Screen Sharing”, which is done from “Share Screen”. Click there to go to “Advanced Sharing Options”. The “Only Host” option is selected.

If you wish, you can assign co-hosts, who will help you during the meeting in case of any eventuality. To do this, also in “Settings”, look for the “Meetings” option and choose “Co-host”.

With these suggestions, you will avoid intruders in your video conferences.

