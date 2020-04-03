         Make your Zoom video calls more fun by placing these videos in the background

When millions of people are isolated in their homes, tools like Zoom become essential to stay in touch with loved ones and co-workers.

One of the most interesting aspects that this application offers is that it allows you to change the background, so hide what’s behind you (ideal to protect our privacy or if it coincides that the site we are in is not exactly pretty).

We can place a background photograph, but it is also possible to load a video in motion. Today we are going to focus on the second case, and thanks to Zoom Exotic we can download hundreds of clips that we can use as a stage.

When we enter this website, we will see that at the top different categories appear: ‘movies and TV’, ‘pop culture’, ‘abstracts’, ‘New York’, ‘party’ or ‘pretty animals’.

If we prefer, at the bottom we will see a mosaic with the hundreds of videos that exist on this website, which we can order according to the date on which they were created or imported.

Once we have found what we want, we simply have to click on the top blue button to download it so you can import it into Zoom.

How to use a video as a background in Zoom

Both in the desktop version and in the mobile application it is possible to change the background. In the first case, we will have to press the Settings icon (with a cogwheel shape) that appears in the upper right corner.

Within Configuration we select “Virtual Fund” and some funds will appear that we can already use. Here we are interested click on “Choose a virtual background” to load any of the videos that we have downloaded.

In the case of the mobile versionAt the bottom we will find an icon with the classic three dots at the bottom. An option called “Virtual Background” will appear, in which we can choose the clip that we want to use. It should be noted that this option is only available for iOS currently.

In the mobile version, at the moment it is only possible on iOS

In a few weeks when video calls are dominating our work and personal relationships, gestures as simple as changing the background they can make this experience much more interesting and fun.

