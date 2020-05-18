Social networks are to share things with the world, not just to see what the rest does. However, there are users who want their publications to go as unnoticed as possible to the public and do not want anyone to see their activity or their playlists. If you are in that group where you want your Spotify lists are secret We tell you how you can do it.

Yes, you can hide your Spotify lists

More than 20 years ago, everyone shared music through a cassette tape. If you had a song that someone liked, you only had to leave the tape and record it, but with the Internet this process is much easier. So much so that if you have a music app anyone can take a look at those songs that you have in your personal lists. This is something that can be done from Spotify, but luckily we teach you how to make your playlist invisible to other users.

It is true that the application does not give you the possibility to make your playlists private, although there is a way to hide them. For this you have to touch some parameters in the privacy section of the application and we are going to tell you which ones you must adjust so that your Spotify playlists are invisible.

The first thing to do to make all new playlists private is to use Spotify’s private mode. This is a function in which the application does not record your latest views until you exit this way. In this way, you will ensure that your latest movements are hidden from other users, both from the reproductions you make and from the lists you generate.

But let’s go to the other interesting function which is the secret playlists. This feature is not hidden, so you can easily enter from the list option you select.

Go to the playlist you want to hide from the public

Click on the three points and enter the options

Navigate through the menu and select make secret

So no one but you or your collaborators can enter the list to see the songs that are selected. This trick is valid for both the version of the mobile app and the one dedicated to the browser and computer version.