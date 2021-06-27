Make your laptop not suffer from the summer heat

Summer has started a few days ago, but it not only puts us to the test, but also our electronic devices. Mobile phones suffer greatly from the heat, but laptops are not far behind. Generally we have them placed in places without ventilation and we leave them working for a long time. As a consequence, the processor has to work at high speed and this only causes an increase in temperature.

There are a few simple tricks that can help your computer not overheat, avoiding damages that can become irreparable. Putting them into practice can mean the difference between your computer not slowing down or suffering, to another that literally burns out and has the fans running continuously.

Tips so that your laptop does not suffer in summer

The first tip is that you do not have it directly on a table, you can find a support that raises it, so that the air circulates underneath. The base of the laptop usually has a slots to dissipate heat, as well as the sides. If you notice that the fans are always running, invest in a raised base. You can find them for not much money, and not only that, there are some that have built-in fans to cool.

If your computer is a few years old, the thermal paste has to be checked. Do you know what is it about? It is a compound that is placed on the processor and that has as one of its missions, to make the processor transmits temperature better so that it dissipates. Over time, the pasta dries out and no longer performs its function. Although it is a task that you can do yourself, if you do not have enough patience or knowledge, it is best to consult any computer establishment. They will take care of it in no time, and it is not an expensive task. In this operation, they will also take advantage of to remove the dust that accumulates on the fans, and that makes them not go at full capacity.