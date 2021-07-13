Make your coffee wherever you want with this pocket expresso coffee maker that doesn’t need electricity

Wacaco Nanopresso. Photo: Amazon.com.mx

Today’s technology has made it possible to achieve ridiculous levels of miniaturization present in devices that we could never have imagined. That is just what happens with the Wacaco Nanopresso, a portable espresso machine that you can always carry with you if you are one of those who does not forgive afternoon coffee.

Make coffee wherever you want

This peculiar device that could be confused with a cylindrical external battery is actually a portable espresso machine with which you can make coffee anywhere and without complications. Its peculiarity is that does not need electricity of any kind, since thanks to a patented pumping system it is able to filter ground coffee to offer a cup of coffee in a matter of seconds.

As we say, it is not an automatic system, since we will have to manually press the pumping handle so that after 20 or 30 pressures we will have our coffee perfectly prepared. We will only need to place a dose of ground coffee and introduce boiling water so that the Nanopresso take care of extracting the aroma you expect from better coffee.

The result is an extraction with a maximum pressure of 18 bar with which to extract up 80 ml of freshly brewed coffee.

Wacaco Nanopresso. Photo: Amazon.com

Also compatible with coffee in capsules

Another of the striking functions that the Nanopresso offers is that using the NS adapter (sold separately) we can use coffee capsules such as Nespresso or Dolce Gusto, so in addition to using more manual ground coffee, we can also benefit of the ease and convenience of the capsules that are so fashionable among coffee lovers and fans.

Wacaco Minipresso. Photo: Amazon.com.mx

A smaller model ideal for travel

The Nanopresso has a magnificent size that makes it very portable, but if what you want is the minimum expression, you might also be interested in the smaller model, the Minipresso GR, another model of portable espresso machine that reduces the capacity of the water tank (50 ml) and whose pressure system requires more force than the previous model.

Read more

Even so, it is an extremely compact version that can expand its capacity up to 100 ml thanks to the accessory that we can buy separately, so it can be converted into an extremely versatile and very inexpensive model at first. It works in the same way as its older brother, so both models are tremendously efficient in their work.

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices for you. We can receive a part of the purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

You may also like:

VIDEO | Skateboarding: from the streets to the Olympics on a skateboard