Make your air conditioning smart thanks to this offer

The Broadlink RM3 MINI is the cheapest and most acclaimed device for make all the standard devices you have at home smart. It is a wireless infrared control remote that can be controlled with the mobile and integrated with various voice assistants. And now it is on sale for less than 25 euros.

This allows any device that has infrared remote control control to be controlled from the mobile phone only by connecting it to the network and to the power.

If you are looking for an inexpensive device for make your air conditioner smart, and incidentally being able to control your smart TV from your mobile, or even your A / V set, the Broadlink RM3 MINI is the best solution for this.

It is very easy to configure, and tremendously versatile. Also if you are a little handyman with computing you can use multiple plugins like Homebridge to support you with Homekit and add more devices.

The best device to make your smart air conditioner on offer

Before Prime Day, Amazon has a Broadlink RM3 MINI flash offer that if you buy it now, tomorrow you will be enjoying smart air conditioning without any effort. Most air conditioners, TVs, A / V devices, and even some consoles it can be controlled and centralized with the Broadlink RM3 MINI.

The Broadlink RM3 MINI supports more than Support 80,000, is entered with Alexa and is fully compatible with infrared controlled devices (38 KHz), such as TVs, decoders, air conditioners, DVDs, audio and etc.

The configuration is extremely simple and from the mobile it will only take you a few minutes to connect it.

Try Amazon Prime and take advantage of this offer

In order to access all the Prime Day offers, it is mandatory to be a member of Amazon Prime. The subscription includes some associated benefits to make purchases on Amazon, in addition to access to the rest of the company’s services. You may sign up for Amazon Prime totally free (then € 3.99 / month) and you will have:

FREE 1 day shipping on more than a million products. Express shipping or FREE standard shipping on millions of products, for which the 1-day shipping option is not available. Delivery today in the Community of Madrid at a reduced price. Free shipping with guaranteed delivery in the same day of the launch for thousands of products in pre-sale of cinema, TV series and video games among others.Priority Access to Amazon.com Flash Deals, 30 minutes before its start.

Try Amazon Prime Video totally free for 30 days and enjoy the complete catalog of the platform without limits. Just by signing up you will have instant access to the best movies and series, in addition to free shipping on Amazon and other advantages ..

Best of all, you can try Amazon Prime totally free for a month. That is, you will be able to have access to the Prime benefits in the marketplace and also enjoy the rest of the benefits such as Prime Video, Prime Photo or Music. And priority access to all Prime Day offers.

Read this too …