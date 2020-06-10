.

Maria Van Kerkhove, head of zoonosis and emerging diseases unit of the World Health Organization (who), clarified that asymptomatic COVID-19 patients continue to be considered contagious.

This Monday, Van Kerkhove He stated that “it seems rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits to a secondary individual,” and noted that nations’ governments should focus only on those infected with the corresponding symptoms.

So he had to explain his words: “What I was referring to yesterday was a few studies, two or three studies that have been published, which tries to follow asymptomatic cases.”

“It is a very small subgroup of studies. I used the phrase ‘very rare’ and I think it is a misunderstanding to say that asymptomatic transmission is very rare globally. I was referring to a study subgroup, ”he said.

After his clarification, he stressed that the policy of the who it hasn’t changed and people asymptomatic they continue to be considered contagious. In addition, he added, there are those who transmit the COVID-19 virus before developing a symptom, which are called “presymptomatic.”

The WHO estimates that about 16 percent of those infected with coronavirus are asymptomatic and some models suggest that up to 40 percent of infections would come from asymptomatic.

YOU ARE ALSO INTERESTED: Change of course? WHO ensures that asymptomatic people cannot spread COVID-19

Asymptomatic: people who are infected but never go on to develop symptoms Pre-symptomatic: people who are infected but have not yet developed symptoms Symptomatic: people who are infected and showing symptoms # COVID19 #coronavirus Learn more ⬇️ https://t.co/5p2gW5g07q – World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 9, 2020

With information from El Universal