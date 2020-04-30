The stars and the stars reveal to you the perfect makeup to get a magical look and conquer your beau with just the blink of an eye …

Discover what is your ideal eye makeup according to your zodiac sign:

Aries:

Your sign is characterized by being always full of energy, so your gaze must have that characteristic. Your allies will be the incandescent colors on your eyelids, because fire is your element. You are sexy by nature, so a nod to the boy of your dreams wearing a thick mascara will be enough to cause a crush.

Taurus:

You are somewhat possessive and that quality is perfect if we talk about beauty, because nothing you use on your face lends itself … it is only for you! Expensive cosmetics beat you because, to be honest, from time to time you like to boast that you use the best. It’s not too bad if you work for what you want, even if it is a nice palette of shades, neutral tones are the best for you.

Gemini:

You are a creative and fun girl, you don’t like to be still and you like to explore the unknown. Bring your desire to try different things and experiment with your makeup: one day leave your house with just beige tones, the other with a cat liner, and the other with a deep black smokey eyes. You will feel that you are a different girl every time.

Cancer:

You are a total cuteness and your eyes should be a reflection of that extreme sensitivity that your sign has. Put sweet colors on your eyelids and you can also choose products that are cute from their packaging. Make up to please yourself, not to please others.

Leo:

Creative and generous, you also know how to attract attention without exaggeration. You know the strengths of your beauty and you are sure of yourself. The challenges beat you, so you will like to experiment with your look. By always thinking about the details, you will love to make up your eyebrows, which are the frame of your gaze.

Virgo:

You are the symbol of the femininity of the entire zodiac, so makeup will be one of the ways to exploit your sexiest side. Since you are usually very reserved and shy, you do not like to attract attention, but that does not mean that you should forget about your appearance. Use nude shades to get ready at all times. Don’t feel self-conscious, your gaze can reveal your fears.

Pound:

Your sign is a symbol of balance, so you will have no problem knowing how to make up your eyes on each occasion, that is, the most natural when you go to school and more intense if you have a love date. Your character is very tenacious and you always want to give the appearance of being insensitive, but you and I know that your heart is whiter than freshly baked bread and you want to hide your disappointments. For that reason, that your makeup bag does not lack a concealer for dark circles.

Scorpion:

You are extreme and, if we talk about beauty, you can choose to put on too much makeup or, outright, not curl your eyelashes. Find an intermediate point and, for example, outline your eyes and add a little mascara. Your sign is a symbol of mystery and originality, so on special occasions paint your eyelids black or mauve, which are enigmatic colors.

Sagittarius:

You’re lovely! And your strategy is to be naughty and daring, qualities that you can show when painting your eyes. Use bright colors, but remember only for night parties. You are also one of those who loves animals, so use shadow palettes that have some detail that reminds you of that love, that is, that is decorated with kittens, little pigs, unicorn or something like that.

Capricorn:

You are an intelligent and disciplined girl, so you will take care of every part of your body (including your eyes) so that you look cute today and in the future. Saturn, the planet of sobriety, influences so that you do not like to risk too much if it is about beauty, so you can look the same when you go to put on makeup for a day at school than for a date. Take a little risk and use false eyelashes.

Aquarium

Sweet and very curious as a kitten, you will look beautiful with an outline in the style of this cat. You are the most compatible and friendly sign with the rest of the signs of the Zodiac, and to launch a good vibe to everyone, you will need a palette with all the colors, you will be able to let your imagination fly when applying makeup, because that is one of the virtues of your sign.

Pisces:

You are the happiest sign of the zodiac, so lighted colors are your thing. You can even line your eyes in yellow and electric pink this spring, or add a little glitter at a music concert with your favorite artist. You are a water sign, so the blue shade is for you. Use a shadow in that color, well blurred, one day when you need luck.

