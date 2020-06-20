This Father’s Day we invite you to surprise Dad by preparing some delicious chicken wings, he will surely love it. Prepare for that day a succulent menu where everyone can taste the flavor of the spectacular food that you will make that day.

These Marinated Chicken Wings We all love them at home, and the pleasant marinade flavor makes them crunchy, super juicy and with an unbeatable flavor. Its elaboration does not have any complications, following the instructions step by step you will enjoy some chicken wings delicious.

Marinated Chicken Wings Recipe

Ingredients for preparing marinated chicken wings

½ kg of chicken wings 3 cloves of garlic 150 ml of water 30 ml of vinegar 2 tablespoons of honey 1 tablespoon of oregano 1 tablespoon of sweet paprika 1 tablespoon of ground cumin Ground pepper Olive oil Salt

How to prepare the marinade for the chicken wings

In a medium bowl, peel and cut the garlic in half and start grinding them very well. Add the honey, cumin, oregano, paprika, vinegar, water, 4 tablespoons of olive oil, a teaspoon of ground black pepper and a pinch of salt.

Combine all the ingredients to form a thick consistency mix. While you clean all chicken wings, removing the possible feathers that they may possess.

Make these marinated chicken wings for finger licking!

In case you buy the chicken wings whole, cut them into three parts and discard the thinnest part of the wing since it has no meat. In another container add the chicken wings previously seasoned and pour the marinade over the wings. You stir very well so that the chicken wings are impregnated with the mixture.

Finally cover the pot and keep in the refrigerator for 2 hours, although it is recommended to keep them overnight.

Instructions for making oven-marinated chicken wings

After the marinade time for the wings, cover the tray with a little olive oil. Then begin to place the wings on the tray, removing excess dressing of each one and spread a little olive oil on the chicken wings.

Preheat the oven to a temperature of 200ºC placing the tray inside the oven. After the first 15 or 20 minutes, check if the wings if the wings are golden, if they are, remove the tray from the oven and carefully turn the wings to brown on the other side, for another 15 or 20 minutes.

Once the chicken wings are browned on both sides, remove from the oven and you can serve them to the table.

Note:

The baking time depends on the cooking of the people’s taste, if they like very toasted or on average.

If you like spicy and you want your wings to have that spicy touch, just add one or two spicy chillies to the mortar and grind together with the garlic cloves.

Another recipe with which you can surprise dad that day is making the recipe Chicken wings with honey and mustard, the preparation of this recipe is extremely easy to prepare, since the wings previously bathed with flour, egg and breadcrumbs, then you sprinkle it with a delicious sauce of honey and mustard and ready!