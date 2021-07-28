Make the most of WhatsApp: pin messages, find files and much more | Technology

There are a series of functions that will allow us to get the most out of our WhatsApp. We talk about some tricks that can be done so that we can use and take advantage of the messaging app over what we usually do. Let’s see some of them.

Some of the options that we are going to show you, you may already know and already use them, but some others will either be new to you or you simply forgot they were there.

Being the most used messaging app, many of the things that we are going to see are going to be very useful, since surely we all have this application installed.

The little tricks or functions of WhatsApp that are going to make us squeeze them even more, are the following.

Activate the dark mode of WhatsApp

Surely many of you already have it on, since the dark mode of the applications is the one that is most fashionable, in addition to saving battery depending on what type of screen your smartphone has.

We can put this dark version both in the application of our mobile phone and in the desktop or web version of WhatsApp.

On your mobile you only have to do the following:

Click on the three vertical points from the top right of the main WhatsApp screen. Then we click on Settings and then in Chats. Then you will see the section Topics, where you must press. In the window that appears, select Dark as your default theme.

In the desktop version or on the web we carry out these steps:

You must click on the three horizontal points that appear in the upper left, next to a + symbol. Then select Setting and then enters inside Topic. In the pop-up window select Dark.

Read a message without the other knowing

To carry out this action we must use the official app widgets messaging on Android. These widgets, once located where we want, will allow us to read any message without marking it as read.

This is because you really are reading from the widget, you are not entering the application. It is a bit the same that we can do in the notifications, since showing us a preview of the message can also be useful.

The bad thing is that this notification trick does not work for all messages, since those that are long do not show them in their entirety.

Where we will see them all, whole and without anyone knowing that we have read them is in the Android widgets.

Set a chat

In WhatsApp we can also set a chat to come out first from the list always and we do not have to look for it among as many as we can have. The maximum number of chats to set is three.

To carry out this action, follow these steps:

We open WhatsApp on the smartphone. Let’s go to the tab Chats. We choose the conversation that we want to mark as favorite (we can mark more than one). Click on continuously until checked. Now we select the icon with a pushpin from the top. It will be confirmed that we have made the selection correctly, since that same selection will appear thumbtack on the right side of the chat.

Different formats to text

Maybe you didn’t know that WhatsApp allows you to format the text you write and send to your contacts. That is, we can put bold, italic, strikethrough, or monospaced.

To achieve this we only have to add some codes before and after what we write, in this way.

Bold: the way to achieve this is to write what we want between asterisks. For example, * hello, how are you *. Italics: to get us to write something in italics you have to put the word or phrase you want between underscores. For example, _Hello, how are you? _. Strikethrough: If you want to cross out a phrase or word, you must put it between small letters. For example: ~ hello, how are you ~. Monospaced: if you put the word or phrase between three open accents in front and behind you will be able to achieve it. For example: “ Hello, how are you? ”

Find files

In WhatsApp you can also search for files and you do it by indicating the type you need to find. That is, you can choose between a photo, a video, and more.

For this we must do the following:

Let’s go to the main screen by WhatsApp. That where we see the Chats, States and Calls. In the upper right we will see that there is a magnifying glass, which we must press. Now it will allow us to write what we are looking for. We can do it in general or by specifying what we want to search for Photos, Videos, Links, GIF, Audio or Documents.

If what we want is to download some files or many of those that we receive in our WhatsApp we can always go to the path of our smartphone where it saves these files.

The path where the multimedia files are is / sdcard / WhatsApp / Media /. In it you will find all the GiF, audios, documents, images, profile photos, stickers, video and voice notes that have accumulated in the messaging application over time.

Mark messages as favorites

Any message we receive or have sent we can bookmark so that later we can see it directly without having to look for it, since WhatsApp has a section for these types of messages.

All we have to do is select the message that we want to put as favorites by making a continuous pulsation and once it’s checked, we click on the star that appears at the top of WhatsApp.

We will see how a small star-shaped mark comes out to the above message, which means that it is already set as a favorite.

To be able to see all those that we have placed as favorites we only have to go to the main screen WhatsApp and click on the three vertical buttons at the top right.

Later we will see that one of the options is called Featured posts, place that we must click to get all the messages that we have placed as favorites.

Export the content of a chat

Another thing that we will be able to do in WhatsApp is to save everything that has been said in a conversation, including the multimedia content, that is, photos or videos that we have been able to send or receive.

For this we will do this:

We enter the Settings WhatsApp as we have seen before. Then click on Chats. Now we must click on Chat history. In the next window we must enter inside Export Chats. At the moment we choose which chat It is the one we want to export of all the ones we have. We choose if we want to export just the text or if we also want include files. Now it only remains to choose how to share or save the chat, something that everyone must choose.

With everything that we have told you about other types of options and tricks that WhatsApp has, surely you will be able to get much more out of your messaging app.

We hope we have helped you to get to know the application you use every day better with new aspects that you may not have known or had forgotten.