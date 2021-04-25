Make the leap to a Samsung QLED TV with this offer: 50 “in size and € 555 in price | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Although practically every home already has a 4K television, not all Smart TVs are the same. The panel is one of the main differences, and it is common for QLEDs to be much more expensive, although not always.

For several years now, the price of 4K televisions of all kinds has been falling steadily, especially those models with a more compact size, with 43 inches of diagonal. From there, prices start to rise, although it is still much cheaper than it was until 3-4 years ago.

Having said that, the models with QLED panels and especially OLED do shoot their price, and it is that they offer a display quality that is much better than that of a conventional panel. Fortunately, more and more affordable models are beginning to appear, and right now there is one especially noteworthy.

It is sold by Ebay, it is from Samsung and it costs 555 euros. It is the Samsung QE50Q60T and has free shipping from Spain and anywhere in Spain.

With a 50-inch QLED panel, this Samsung TV is perfect to fully enjoy color in your movies and series, and now much cheaper than normal.

It is a new product, brand new and a two-year warranty, as established by law for products sold in Spain. The seller has excellent ratings on Ebay, with 98.6% positive feedback after more than 4,000 opinions.

They are good conditions, since as you can see on Amazon, a QLED TV of only 43 “would cost about the same.

With Alexa and a panel rich in colors, especially in black

One of the reasons why QLED panels are so well received by users (and why the price is somewhat more expensive) is the quality of black color. In other panels, they are still pixels that “simulate” black, but remain lit.

With QLED, the pixel is turned off to reflect the black and that makes it much deeper and that the black and the color contrast much more.

If you are thinking of buying a Samsung TV and you are not very sure which one to choose, in this article we review the models that the brand has launched in 2020, with their characteristics and prices.

This particular model, it also has Alexa as a virtual assistant, so you can handle it without using the remote, just with voice commands to turn it on and off as well as to change the series or raise and lower the volume.

This provides a lot of convenience and that is why more and more televisions are incorporating virtual assistants in one way or another.

Tizen as an operating system

Virtually all Samsung Smart TV models, including this one, already come with Samsung’s own operating system, Tizen OS. In it are practically all the apps that are necessary for day to day, such as YouTube, DAZN, Samsung or Movistar +.

In addition, both by catalog and by the fluidity of the system, it has little to envy the most complete models in the sector.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.