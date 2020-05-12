A social media plan requires arduous performance, because according to figures from The Chartered Institute of Marketing, brands allocate nearly $ 98 billion each year worldwide to efforts related to this edge of marketing.

Fundamental strategies of digital Marketing:

Ironpaper ensures that the 61 percent of consumers say they feel better and willing to buy with a company that promotes the content marketing. This is responsible for informing and talking about issues related to the market and about potential problems and doubts that potential customers have.

Another strategy is content emailThis allows us to send the commercial message directly, mainly to send promotions, acquire businesses, request sales or donations.

Social networks, according to Ironpaper the 43 percent of purchasing decisions are influenced by Facebook. According to the Rdstation portal, this communication channel is very important because it allows the creation of shortcuts from the publications.

Statista figures predict that for the 2020 the number of users in social networks will reach 2, 96 billion.

Annex to this it is important to consider the search marketingWith the growth of internet searches, some companies have been able to apply them as a strategy. Today the most used search engine is Google, according to Statista, registers 3.8 million search per minute.

Here comes the SEO that is in charge of adapting the websites to the maximum for their positioning in the search engine. As a tool they can be used sponsored linksThese help direct potential customers, just like a normal one the difference is that this appears as announced in the search network.

Make sure your message was received:

Before applying any of these strategies, Rdstation recommends making a report on the current state of the company or brand, having a study of the target audience or target to whom we are focused, keeping in mind what the objectives are.

It is also important to have a list of resources, a timeline and to constantly monitor the actions and their results.

· Keep track of your open rate of emails sent and compared to the number of shipments. For this there are different companies that will help you achieve the average.

This equation will allow you to know the relevance of your affairs and the quality and commitment that you must invest in them.

· Now you must calculate the clicks that are given to the links from the email sent, this to know the relevance and interest of your offers and the effectiveness of your Call to Action, even this strategy allows you to measure the commitment of your database contacts.

· The next point is the response rate and for this the clicks on the email and the number of open emails are considered.

· It is also important to consider the emails that have been returned due to not being able to reach the sender, either because the mail is wrong or because it does not exist, which can happen when they are collected physically.

For the result of these, you must compare those that cannot be sent with those that do.

· Finally, the emails that were marked as spam should be measured, as this represents a percentage of complaints. To know their frequency you must compare them with the emails that managed to be delivered.

