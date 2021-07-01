Make seawater drinkable in minutes

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), some 785 million people in the world lack a source of clean drinking water.

There is an enormous amount of water on Earth, but most of it is seawater, salty, while fresh water only represents 2.5% of the total.

One of the ways to obtain drinking water is to desalinate seawater. But current methods are not performing as ideally.

Yunchul Woo’s team from the South Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Construction Technology (KICT) has developed a new class of water desalination membranes that have greater durability than others of its kind.

Most of the performance tests of previous desalination systems by distillation using nanofiber membranes obtained by electrospinning showed high performance in the flow of water vapor, but lasted less than 50 hours.

Instead, Woo’s research team has tested its electrospun nanofiber membrane distillation system for 30 days.

Configuration of the electrospinning system used for the new distillation membranes. (Image: Elsevier)

During those 30 days, the nanofiber membrane obtained by electrospinning maintained a percentage of 99.99% in the rejection of salt.

The results of this test are very encouraging and open the way to definitive versions of the system oriented to its practical use and its commercialization.

The technical details of the new system have been published in the academic journal Journal of Membrane Science, under the title “Co-axially electrospun superhydrophobic nanofiber membranes with 3D-hierarchically structured surface for desalination by long-term membrane distillation”. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)