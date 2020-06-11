RIO DE JANEIRO – The sands of the iconic Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro woke up this Thursday with a hundred graves that were opened to pay tribute to the almost 40,000 fatalities left by the coronavirus in Brazil, as well as to collect more effective measures to combat the pandemic.

In a protest organized by the NGO Río de Paz, linked to the United Nations (UN), protesters also questioned the position of the government of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, one of the most skeptical of gravity, amid the management of the pandemic, which already leaves 39,680 dead and almost 780,000 infected in the country.

Nearly 40 volunteers have opened a hundred level graves to symbolize deaths from COVID-19 and have thus called for more forceful measures to combat the advance of the disease in Brazil, the second country in the world with the most cases and which occupies third place. in number of deceased.

“Brazil is naked before the world. All its social injustices and misrule have emerged in these pandemic months,” said the president of Rio de Paz, Antonio Carlos Costa.

In the last week, the South American country, one of the epicenters of the coronavirus, has recorded three consecutive records of deaths and has been holding above 1,000 deaths per day.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro threatened to withdraw the South American giant from the World Health Organization (WHO) in the event that the body maintains its current “ideological bias.”

If the accelerated expansion of the pandemic continues, Brazil could surpass the United Kingdom in the number of deaths in the coming days, a “tragic and unacceptable statistic” that “demands urgent actions by the Federal Government, according to Carlos Costa.

For him, “if Bolsonaro does not change course” in managing “that social tragedy”, Brazil will become “the country with the highest number of deaths from COVID-19”, even surpassing States United.

“There is no government that is handling this humanitarian crisis worse than ours,” he stressed.

The number of cases in Brazil reached 330,890 on Friday, only behind the United States, which has more than 1.5 million infections.

The volunteers began the act in the early hours of this Thursday in front of the emblematic Copacabana Palace hotel, one of the most tourist spots in the southern area of ​​Rio de Janeiro.

In the graves, which allude to “cemeteries full of the whole country”, Brazilian flags and banners were hung with the words “Brazil, the country of the graves”.

Among other points, the protesters demand assistance to families in vulnerable situations during the coronavirus health and economic emergency, a health professional at the head of the Ministry of Health – today interim commanded by General Eduardo Pazuello – and the presentation of goals and effective proposals to combat the disease by the Government.

Since the start of the pandemic, Bolsonaro has been criticized inside and outside Brazil for his management in the face of the greatest health emergency of the last century, which the far-right president insists on downplaying and has even described as “influenza” and “neurosis” .